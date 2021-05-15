Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

