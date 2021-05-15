Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00 at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark restated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.50.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

TSE D.UN opened at C$21.80 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$16.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.23.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.