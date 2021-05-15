Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Head to Head Review

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Dropbox alerts:

62.0% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Dropbox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Oracle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dropbox and Oracle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $1.66 billion 6.34 -$52.70 million N/A N/A Oracle $39.07 billion 5.82 $10.14 billion $3.46 22.80

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Dropbox.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dropbox and Oracle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 1 2 3 0 2.33 Oracle 1 18 9 0 2.29

Dropbox presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.41%. Oracle has a consensus price target of $71.36, indicating a potential downside of 9.54%. Given Dropbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Oracle.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 4.47% 15.02% 4.45% Oracle 26.34% 101.26% 10.77%

Risk & Volatility

Dropbox has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oracle beats Dropbox on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database, an enterprise database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities through its Oracle cloud infrastructure as a service offerings. Further, it offers infrastructure offerings comprising Oracle autonomous data warehouse cloud service, Oracle autonomous transaction processing cloud service, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and Blockchain. Additionally, the company provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.