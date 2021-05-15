DSLA Protocol Price Down 28.6% This Week (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.84 million and approximately $911,799.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.50 or 0.01114607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00065094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00113551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,483,849,486 coins. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.