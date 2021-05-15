DTE Energy to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.13.

NYSE:DTE opened at $141.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.23. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $95.10 and a 12-month high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

