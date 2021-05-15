DURECT’s (DRRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DRRX. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. DURECT has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $391.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 60,612 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

