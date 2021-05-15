Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Raised to $63.00 at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DYNDF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dye & Durham from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC assumed coverage on Dye & Durham in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $32.96 on Thursday. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

