Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.590-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.24 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.59-0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.72, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.