Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.140-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.04 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.590-0.620 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.22.

NYSE DT traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 166.72, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

