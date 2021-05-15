Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $202-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.18 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.590-0.620 EPS.

NYSE DT traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. 1,499,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.22.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 67,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $3,499,099.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.