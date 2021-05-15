DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Cancom (ETR:COK)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COK. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cancom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.86 ($71.60).

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €46.50 ($54.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 29.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cancom has a 1 year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

