Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $34.48 on Thursday. Eargo has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $76.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Eargo news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eargo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

