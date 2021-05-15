Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ETN. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.29.

Shares of ETN opened at $148.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16. Eaton has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 8.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 94,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $7,515,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

