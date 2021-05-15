Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $849.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post $849.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $849.26 million and the highest is $850.58 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $514.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,155. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 158,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,562. The firm has a market cap of $963.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

