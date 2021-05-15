EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

EDPFY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

