eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is $0.37. eHealth posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 485.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $10.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.77. 422,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,516. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.21. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $137.49.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

