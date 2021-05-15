Element Fleet Management Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) – Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.00.

EFN stock opened at C$14.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.28. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$7.93 and a 52 week high of C$15.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

