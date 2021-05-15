Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 29,600 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $96,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,991.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187,487 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ELVT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.