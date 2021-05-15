Ellevest Inc. Acquires 968 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 372.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,370,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Mosaic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.49 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.