Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,399,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,455,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 900,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Telefónica by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,918,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 583,796 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 368,043 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.28 and a beta of 0.86. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

