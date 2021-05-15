Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,407 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 245.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,866 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,815 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $34,491,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $28,770,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

