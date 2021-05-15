Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,083,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after buying an additional 2,747,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after buying an additional 2,302,737 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after buying an additional 1,533,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invitation Homes by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,531 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

