Ellevest Inc. Has $48,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $217.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.13 and a 200-day moving average of $192.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $221.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

