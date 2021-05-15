Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.93.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $232.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.24 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $164.40 and a 12 month high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

