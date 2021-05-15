Ellevest Inc. Invests $53,000 in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $200.19 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.87.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.