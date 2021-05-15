Ellevest Inc. Purchases 202 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 99.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,542,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $521,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,633 shares of company stock valued at $14,663,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.38. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

