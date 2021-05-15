ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZIL2. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ElringKlinger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.81 ($16.25).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €13.52 ($15.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.77. The company has a market cap of $856.63 million and a PE ratio of -172.56. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 1-year high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

