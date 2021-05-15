ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZIL2. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ElringKlinger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.81 ($16.25).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €13.52 ($15.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.77. The company has a market cap of $856.63 million and a PE ratio of -172.56. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 1-year high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

