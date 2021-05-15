EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,757,000 after buying an additional 64,814 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $124.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $127.33.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

