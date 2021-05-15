EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMKR. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $283.28 million, a PE ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EMCORE by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

