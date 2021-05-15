Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Raised to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerflex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

TSE EFX opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$694.15 million and a PE ratio of 13.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.43. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.75.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

