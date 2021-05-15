Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.04. Enerplus shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 32,869 shares traded.

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,283 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 331,634 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

