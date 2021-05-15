Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 448,943 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,891,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 448,943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $177,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.02 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.