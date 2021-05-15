Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Union Pacific worth $244,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

NYSE:UNP opened at $227.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.76 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

