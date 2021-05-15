Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.21. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 620 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

About Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology solutions. It develops, manufactures, and sells patented Voraxial Separator under the V-Inline brand. The company offers V-Inline Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates large volumes of liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

