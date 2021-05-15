ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

PLUS opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 52-week low of $64.24 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.38.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,299,413. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

