Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for International Game Technology PLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for International Game Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

IGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

International Game Technology stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

