Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,198.00

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,198 ($15.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,250 ($16.33). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,250 ($16.33), with a volume of 60,651 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Ergomed alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £609.38 million and a P/E ratio of 65.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,198 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,078.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.