ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EPIX. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

EPIX opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $991.78 million, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

