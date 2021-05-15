Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,261,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

