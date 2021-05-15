Essentra (LON:ESNT) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Essentra (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Essentra in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Essentra in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of LON ESNT opened at GBX 309.50 ($4.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £933.72 million and a PE ratio of 193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 301.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 297.56. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230.84 ($3.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 343.40 ($4.49).

In other news, insider Nicki Demby acquired 10,000 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($38,149.99). Also, insider Jon Green sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total value of £11,763.04 ($15,368.49).

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

