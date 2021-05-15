Ethereum Gold Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $680.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

