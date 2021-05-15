ETHplode (ETHPLO) Market Cap Achieves $49,068.76

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 91.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $49,068.76 and $42.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00087463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.79 or 0.01109847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00113679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060367 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHPLO is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,871,915 coins and its circulating supply is 43,857,815 coins. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.