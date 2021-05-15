Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ETSY. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.87.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $163.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth $204,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth $37,117,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Etsy by 189.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth $1,578,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Etsy by 58.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

