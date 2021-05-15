Evermore Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. Rekor Systems comprises about 1.1% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

