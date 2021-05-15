EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVER. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $29.65. 160,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $844.28 million, a P/E ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $310,054.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $89,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,452 shares of company stock worth $3,194,857. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

