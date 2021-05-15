Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $74.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,841,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

