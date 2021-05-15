Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 22.74% from the company’s previous close.

EOLS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.69.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

