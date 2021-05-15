Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of EVT opened at €33.75 ($39.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 841.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.01. Evotec has a twelve month low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a twelve month high of €43.00 ($50.59).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

