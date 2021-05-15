Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) to Outperform

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

