Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.30.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,968,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,696. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

